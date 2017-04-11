Ujjain: Vikram University sets April 15 as deadline for submitting application forms

Ujjain: Vikram University has set a dead line of April 15 for submitting application forms for the semester examinations for session 2016-17.

Students have to pay a late fee of Rs 2000 to submit their forms by April 15 at MP Online kiosks. The printout of forms along with supportive documents must be submitted to University at the previously announced date and with late fees by April 19. The University recently released the time-table for examinations of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The University also released guidelines for students and colleges to be fulfilled before appearing in examinations.

Colleges have been ordered to send to copies of lists of enrolled students before the due date. The University will not allow students to take the exams in case of any non compliance.

Attested copies of eligibility examinations and mark sheets must be submitted by students with application forms along with a forwarding fee of Rs 50. A fee of Rs 100 and Rs 75 for conduct of examinations must be taken from students of Science stream and other streams respectively.