Ujjain: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi ran swachchta campaign in banks says Shiv Sharma

Ujjain: The 48th edition of Akhil Bhartiya Tepa Sammelan was organised at Kalidas Academy on International Fools Day on Sunday. On this occasion, Tepa founder president Dr Shiv Sharma informed that this year’s theme of ‘Ghotala dot com’ was dedicated to the increasing bank scams in the country. He said that people like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi fled to foreign countries after taking loan of crores of rupees from Indian banks. These smart and intelligent thieves which constitute about 10 per cent of Indian population fooled the remaining 90 per cent.

The Tepa Sammlan began with Kangwaliya dance and a Tepa song by Harish Podar. The tepa guests were adorned with weird outfits, necklaces and head gears. Former MP Sajjan Singh Verma presided over the programme. The guests of the programme were comedy actor Vrajesh Hirjee, Padma Shri Prahlad Tipania, film director-producer Aalok Gupta, UltraTech north zone brand head Janardan Sharma, MLA Mohan Yadav, BJP urban unit president Iqbal Singh Gandhi, state Congress secretary Chetan Yadav, Congress leader Yogesh Sharma, Dr PN Tejankar, Bar Association president Pramod Chaubey and LIC manager Rakesh Upadhyay.

Dr Shiv Sharma gave the title of Tepa comedy king to Hirjee, Tepa Doctor to Dr Tejankar, Gudri ke Lal tepa to Tipania, Dhumketu Tepa Neta to Yadav and Tepa Jagat Bhai to Yogesh Sharma. He also had a funny and satirical questionnaire with Hirjee which was received with great laughter by the audience.

The 48th edition of Radha Lala Amarnath Smriti Hasya Vyangya Tepa Samman was given to comedy actor Vrajesh Hirjee. First Sandipani Nyas Tepa Samman was given to comedy poet Pradeep Chaube. Nikunj Parsrampuria Smriti Tepa Samman was given to satirical poet Pawan Agri while Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Smriti Tepa Samman was given to Kabirpanthi singer Prahlad Tipaniya. Rangkarmi Bhagwati Sharma Smriti Tepa Samman was given to Malwi poet Kuldeep Rangeela.

Poets Pradeep Chaube, Rajendra Aalsi, Pawan Agri, Janardan Sharma, Kuldeep Rangeela and Namita Namrata regaled audience with their wit and humour on the current topics. Comedy poet Dinesh Diggaj conducted the programme. Kalpana Tatwal sang the Tepa Song. Music was given by Yogesh Yadav, Jayendra Rawal and Anil Kurel. Manish Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.