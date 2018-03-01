Ujjain: VHP, Bajrang Dal not allowed to offer coconuts at Mahakal, target Bhondve

Ujjain: Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal reached Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer coconuts to Lord Mahakal on Wednesday. The offering of coconut has been banned at the Mahakaleshwar Temple due to security reasons. Displaying their anger and disgust, both groups reacted by offering coconuts to the picture of the collector, Sanket Bhondve.

VHP and Bajrang Dal had announced earlier that they would restart offering coconuts on Wednesday. Due to this, a large number of VHP and Bajrang Dal members gathered at the VIP gate of Mahakaleshwar Temple with coconuts. However, they were denied entry by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Avadhesh Sharma, SDM Kshitij Sharma and other police officers for security reasons. Sharma also said that coconuts would not be allowed in the temple until they got orders from higher authorities. A large number of police force was present at the main gate so that no member of the Hindu community could take coconuts into the sanctum sanctorum.

VHP regional organising secretary Brijkishore Bhargava, regional convener Mahesh Anjana, regional executive president Anil Kasliwal, departmental minister Vinod Sharma, district president Ashok Jain, Dhanna Sharma and other office bearers were present when the groups reacted.