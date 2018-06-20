Ujjain: VHP activists take out two-wheeler rally in protest against cow slaughters

Ujjain: Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists held a vehicle rally here on Tuesday in protest against rise in incidents of cow trafficking. VHP activists gathered at Shahid Park and reached Kothi Palace in a vehicle rally. They raised slogans and also held symbolic demonstrations.

A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, was submitted to an officerfor implementation of the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Slaughter Act (Revised) 2011 and stopping of other crimes related to cows.

Addressing demonstrators, VHP district unit president Ashok Jain Chaiwala said, there has been a continuous rise in illicit trafficking and ruthless murders of cows in Malwa district. The crimes are increasing with a clear intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu society by ruthless murders of cows and by placing them on public places.

On several occasion crimes related with cows and illicit traffickers were apprehendedred-handed but there is still no control over these incidents he lamented. Those present included Vinod Sharma, Mahesh Anjana, Mahesh Kumavat, Mahesh Yadav, Ankik Chaubey, Manish Rawal and others.