Ujjain: Vehicle thieves get active, bikes stolen from Madhavnagar

Ujjain: Vehicle theft is on the rise. Two bikes were stolen from Madhavnagar area on Saturday. Vehicle of Mahesh, son of Kaluram Malviya and a resident of Chintaman, was stolen from the parking of Grand Hotel. In another incident, bike of Mukesh Kumar of Shankarpura was stolen from Sandipani College. FIRs were lodged in both the cases with Madhav Nagar police station by victims.

ASP Vinayak Verma said that policemen in civil dress will be deployed in selected areas to check rising incidents of vehicle thefts. GPS system will also be used to capture miscreants.