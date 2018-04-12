Ujjain: Vehicle rally on Jyotiba Phule Jayanti

Ujjain: Two vehicle rallies were taken out by Pichhda Varg Samagra Mali Samaj from Piplinaka square and Yantra Mahal square on the 191th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Wednesday at 10 am.

According to Ashok Bhati and Kundan Mali, youths, workers and heads of the Marwari Mali Samaj, Rami Gujarati Mali Samaj, Phool Mali Samaj, Mewara Mali Samaj, Sagarwanshi Mali Samaj, Phool Brigade, Akhil Bharatiya Mali Samaj and Sanyukt Mali Samaj participated in the rally.

Both the rallies merged into one at Harsiddhi Temple square, and reached Indira Nagar after passing through the main roads of the city. The statue of Phule was garlanded at Indira Nagar. The rally concluded at Yantra Mahal square.