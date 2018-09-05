Ujjain: Vandals damage parked vehicles of devotees

Ujjain: Thousands of devotees from across the country who visited the city to percolate in the royal procession of lord Mahakal on Monday were in for a shock as they discovered that vandals have damaged their vehicles. The vandals broke the glasses of cars, buses autos and other vehicles parked in Harsiddhi, Geeta Colony and Jaisinghpura area.

Nikhil Goswami a resident of Aarvali Gujarat, and Pravingiri resident of Ahmadabad, enhanced their stay in the city due to royal procession and parked their vehicles at Chardham temple parking area, but on Tuesday morning they found their vehicles’ front and rear glasses broken. Similarly Dinesh resident of Indore parked his car in the street near Harsiddhi temple; glasses of his vehicle were also found damaged. Likewise the glasses of Akshay Bhawsar’s car and an auto rickshaw were also broken by miscreants.

According to police due to Janmashtmi and the royal procession, there was huge crowed in the city and late night some inebriated miscreants committed the offence and police are examining the CCTV footages to identify the vandals. Devotees also made complaints about pick pocketing and mobiles phones thefts. Most of the victims filed their complaints at the Mahakal police station.