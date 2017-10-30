Ujjain: ‘Vagarchan’ performed to seek blessings ahead of Kalidas Samaroh

Ujjain: Recital of shlokas, shyamla dandkam and other religious activities were performed as part of the vagarchan programme, organised every year ahead of commencing seven-day Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, here in city. As per the tradition, organisers of the fest perform the vagarchan to seek blessings from the goddess of knowledge Saraswati before proceeding ahead with the endeavour.

The grand pre-event programme was organised at the ancient Garhkalika mandir, home to goddess Garhkalika, the ‘aradhya devi’ of legendary poet Kalidas. The rituals were performed by the organisers in association with Sunderdas Seva Sansthan evam Yugnirman Shikshan Samiti. Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director Anand Sinha, Balkrishna Sharma and Vinod Kabra were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, two more programmes will be organised on Monday on the eve of Kalidas Samaroh. A kalash yatra with pots containing pious waters of river Kshipra will begin at 7.30 am and the rally will reach Mahakaleshwar temple to perform customary worship of the presiding deity. Later, the yatra will travel through Patni Bazaar, Kanthal, Daulatganj, Dewasgate, Chamunamata Chouraha, Tower Chowk and Dussehra Maidan before concluding at Kalidas Academy.

As per the tradition, another pre-event of Kalidas Samaroh popularly known as ‘naandi’ programme, will be held on Monday from 7.30 pm at Pt SN Vyas Cultural Complex of the Academy. Famous vocalists Pt Rajan-Sajan Mishra from Varanasi will present their classical renditions at the programme to enthrall the audience.