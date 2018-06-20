Ujjain: Unstable woman insists on meeting SP Atulkar, police resort to counselling

Ujjain: Aladywho arrived in the city from Hoshiyarpur to meet Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar has refused to return home despite several efforts to reason out with her by the police and her family. The police took her to a one stop centre at the Government Madhav Nagar and counselled her.

Despite this the woman created havoc at the one stop centre of the women and child development department. Paying no heed to advices, she brokea television, windows panes and glass doors. The women empowerment officials tried to convince her and counselled her to go home with her family members, but she refused to understand. She desperately wanted to meet the SP Sachin Atulkar, but he refused since the girl was in an abnormal situation.

On being contacted, TI Mahila Thana, RekhaVerma told Free Press that they first tried to take the 27-year-old girl in question who is an M Sc and a divorcee to her parental house but she said she would go only with her parents. On Monday, her mother along with her uncle arrived here, but she got agitated on seeing them and declined to go with them. “We will counsel her again and hand her over to her parents,” the TI said.