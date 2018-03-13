Ujjain: ‘Unscheduled’ programmes delays Guv visit to city, rough ride for hassled organizers

Ujjain: Governor Anandiben Patel during her two-day maiden visit to the city on Monday was 90 minutes behind schedule, since she was apparently participating in ‘unscheduled’ programmes leading to a commotion and chaos like situation particularly for those who were deputed to take care of her visit here.

The Governor visited the Anganwadi center at Sindhi Colony, Prakash Nagar and met with pregnant mothers and children there. She interacted with children at the Anganwadi who she said topped her priority list during this visit. The Governor presented baskets of fruits to the children. Later, the Governor inspected the Anganwadi center.

She enquired whether the children were punctual and if food was being provided according to the menu. She expressed satisfaction at the arrangements of the center. She distributed certificates to the beneficiaries under the ‘ladli Laxmi yojana’ and the benefits of the Prime Minister’s ‘matru vandana yojana’ were also discussed.

Governor Anandiben Patel inspected various wards of Charak Bhavan in the district hospital premises. She obtained information regarding the health and treatment of mothers of newborn children. She directed health officials that an awareness campaign should be launched at grass root level in this regard.

Health personnel should be instructed to give information regarding health related and nutritious diet to weak mothers from time to time, so that the mothers can be made aware. Patel visited newborn weak infants in the outbound and inborn unit of the ICU in Charak Bhavan and took details from hospital authorities regarding their treatment.

She instructed that the mothers and their families of such newborn children should be given food as per norms. She also spoke to Jyoti Kuldeep, resident of village Umjania of Ghattia Tehsil, Smt. Ramkanyabai, resident of Gram Khandavas of Barod Tehsil,Aagar district and Ajbukwarbai, resident of village Khedakason,Mahidpur Tehsil.

The Governor reached the helipad at Police Lines at 12.30 noon. She was welcomed by mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, BJP president Iqbal Singh Gandhi, divisional commissioner MB Ojha, ADG V Madhukumar, DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar, collector Sanket Bhondve and SP Sachin Atulkar.

During her two-day stay, Governor Anandiben Patel paid a courtesy visit to the religious leader of the Bohra community, Syedna Aalidar Mufafil Saifuddin Sahib, on Monday at the Qumari Marg on Mazar-e-Nazmi campus. Syedna Sahib presented a shawl and garland to the Governor. The Governor also made formal discussions with Syedna Sahib. She placed a garland on the mausoleum of Bohra religious in the Hazoori campus area.

Upon reaching Mahakaleshwar Temple, she worshipped the presiding deity under the guidance of Pujari Sanjay Sharma. Assistant administrator Priti Chauhan presented a ‘dupatta’ and prasad to the Governor on behalf of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. Books published during Shaiv Mahotsav-2018 were also presented to her.