Ujjain: Union & State ministers fail to score even a single run

Ujjain: Two ministers of Union and state governments, public representatives and BJP leaders failed to score even single run during a symbolic cricket match played against each other while being blindfolded here on Sunday.

Two teams—Malwa and Avantika—played a friendship match here on Sunday. The teams were skippered by Union Social Justice and empowerment minister Thavarchand Gehlot and state energy minister Paras Jain.

Jain bowled six deliveries but Gehlot failed to score a single run. Similar things happened when Gehlot bowled and Jain responded as batsman. MLA Mohan Yadav, however, hit hard when he got a chance to bat. BJP leader Iqbal Singh Gandhi also got a chance to bat but he too failed to impress.

Ujjain Development chairman Jagdish Agrawal too failed to open account as he was bowled by municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot. MLA Satish Malviya also tried his hand. Collector Sanket Bhondve and SP Sachin Atulkar were seen enjoying the match.

Prior to it, Gehlot inaugurated the newly-built spectator gallery on the Polytechnic ground as chief guest. The viewer’s gallery will accommodate 200 people while the bottom stands will be reserved for divisions and senior people and there is also special arrangement for ramps and wheel chairs. He also dedicated Ahilyabai Holkar sports complex on the occasion.

The minister said that National Sports Center was being set up in various places of the country for sports activities of divyang people. These include Gwalior centre.

The Union minister also said that the audience should also encourage sports and defeat should be taken in right spirit.

On the occasion, Gehlot also felicitated five female players of Ujjain for their achievements. Payal Rathore, who was selected in Madhya Pradesh cricket team (under 19 category); Manasvita Tiwari who won 14 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal in swimming competitions;

Vaishnavi Kahar, who won a silver medal in national Mallakhambh championship; Sonam Khan, who won a bronze medal in national school wrestling competition and Barkha Solanki, who won a gold and a silver medal in softball, were honoured. Gehlot also inaugurated blind cricket competition at Polytechnic College.

Four teams participated in Ten-10 limited over contest. These teams were Kshipra, Chambal, Kalisindh and Gambhir. Prizes were distributed to the winning teams. A cheque of Rs 51,000 and a trophy was presented to the winner Kalisindh team while Rs 31,000 and a trophy was presented to runners-up Gambhir team.

Consolation prizes of Rs 11, 000 each were given to Kshipra and Chambal teams. Indian blind cricket team member Sonu Golkar was given the best bowler award and trophy. Chief guest of the ceremony was ADG V Madhukumar and special guest was DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar.

Collector Bhondve said that Ahilya Women’s Sports Complex in Polytechnic College was being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. In the first phase, the pavilion and VIP gallery have been built on ‘G Plus One’ floor. Apart from this, accommodation facility has also been made available for the players.

In the second phase, four poles of 1400-1400 watt will be installed for day-night vision. Match will be played here in the night when the work is done. The work of the stadium will be completed by June. The programme was conducted by Pankaj Maru and ND Mahajan expressed thanks.