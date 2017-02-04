Ujjain: Union minister to be chief guest at convocation

Ujjain: Union minister of state for Human Resources Development Mahendranath Pandey will be chief guest of Vikram University’s 22nd Convocation Ceremony, being organised on February 7. Governor-cum-Chancellor in-charge Omprakash Kohli will preside over the programme. Higher Education Minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya will grace the occasion as special guest. This time degrees will be conferred on 261 students including Ph D holders and merit holders and gold medallists of post-graduate classes. Rehearsal for the event will be held on February 6.