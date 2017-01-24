Ujjain: Union minister pays obeisance at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Many dignitaries along with Union minister of state for external affairs VK Singh and his wife paid their obeisance at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday.

ADGP (Lok Ayukta) Sanjay V Mane also visited the temple with his wife. Principal secretary of urban administration and development Malay Shrivastava, secretary Vivek Agrawal and principal secretary, public health and family welfare Gouri Singh also visited the temple and performed worship of Lord Mahakal. On this occasion, in-charge administrator Awadhesh Sharma welcomed all the dignitaries with mementos.