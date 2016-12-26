Ujjain: Union minister Gehlot inaugurates Atal Khel Mela, Nagar Uday Abhiyan

Ujjain: Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated Atal Khel Mela (Atal sports fair) and also flagged off ‘Nagar Uday Abhiyan Rath’ on Sunday. Gehlot on this occasion administered oath of cleanliness to all sports lovers, officers, public representatives and employees.

In his address he said development of sports was one of the priorities of the Centre. He also praised Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for organising the sports fair.

In her presidential address mayor Meena Vijay Jonwal stated that talents of the city got a platform through Atal Khel Mela and the administration would put in the best efforts for the development of sports and players.

MP Chintamani Malviya appreciated UMC on this occasion as traditional Indian games have also been included in the sports fair along with the international games.

District head of Bhartiya Janata Party Iqbal Singh Gandhi also admired UMC for promoting sports in the city. Speaker Sonu Gehlot told in his welcome speech that UMC would keep up its efforts for promoting sports in the city. On this occasion president, Ujjain Development Authority Jagdish Agrawal, Rajeshri Joshi, MIC members Radheshyam Verma, Durga Shaktisingh Choudhary, adlerman Dulichand Prajapat, commissioner Ashish Singh, deputy commissioner RP Shrivastava were present. The programme was conducted by Satyanarayan Chouhan.