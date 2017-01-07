Ujjain: Unemployed person duped of Rs 2 lakh

Ujjain: An unemployed person was reportedly cheated in the city. According to information, Ishwar Jatwa of Begumpura deposited Rs 2, 23, 000 in the account of Nitin Tripathi after a phone call received from him that said he would be given an opportunity to work at an airport. After depositing the money Ishwar was called for an interview at Indore. On reaching Indore, Nitin was not available there. On making inquiry it was revealed that the amount was deposited in Nitin Tripathi’s account in Satna. On the complaint of the victim, Mahakal Police lodged an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC against Nitin Tripathi of Satna and started investigation in this regard.