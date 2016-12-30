Ujjain: Unavailability of doc leads to girl’s death

Ujjain: A 22-day-old girl lost her life as no doctor was available in Charak Maternity and Pediatrics Hospital early in the morning on Thursday.

According to information, daughter of Gaurav and Anuradha Thakur, residents of Poonam Apartments at Udayan Marg, was brought to the hospital with a problem of breathing. But no duty doctor was available there in the hospital at that time. Thakur family waited from 6 to 8.30 am. Shubham Thakur, uncle of the girl, called pediatrician Dr MD Sharma, who came after half an hour, but till then the girl had died.

However, Dr Sharma denied receiving any such call in this regard. According to him, he came to the hospital on his schedule time. The aggrieved family members alleged that if the doctor had come early, she could have been saved.