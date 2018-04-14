Ujjain: UMC’s 319 temporary employees get confirmation certificates

Ujjain: A permanent order-delivery distribution function was organised for 319 temporary employees of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) under the regularization scheme at UMC premises, on Friday evening. It was the first time in the history of the UMC that such a large number of employees were being confirmed.

Chief guest of the programme energy minister Paras Jain distributed confirmation certificates to 304 sanitation workers and 15 employees of UMC offices, thus giving permanent certificates to 319 employees. The programme was attended by mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Mohan Yadav, speaker Sonu Gehlot, MP State Employees Welfare Council president Ramesh Sharma, BJP president Iqbal Singh Gandhi and other guests, corporators and employees. The welcome speech was given by Nilurani Khatri. Additional commissioner Ravindra Jain informed that the regularization will double the salary of the employees.

Later, regularization certificates were distributed by the guests to Mukesh, Arjun, Suresh, Shahnazbi, Sunder Hazari, Ajay and Sheikh Dilawar Jumma. All the remaining employees were also given certificates at their work places.