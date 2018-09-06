Ujjain: UMC starts deepening Neelganga pond

Ujjain: After removing encroachments Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started deepening work of Neelganga pond. UMC team removed 15 to 20 trolleys bounders which were filled by land mafias to bring the pond into its original shape. Municipal commissioner gave strict orders to keep a check on the encroachments near pond.

Slaughter houses to remain closed during Paryushan, Gandhi Jayanti. Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has curbed slaughtering in the city during Jain festival Paryushan and Gandhi Jayanti. The slaughter houses of the city will remain close from September 06-26 and on October 2. Deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel instructed concerned officers to conduct regular inspection during the period.

Cowshed owners asked to fill bonds. UMC postponed its campaign to remove illegal cowsheds constructed across the city and instructed the owners to fill bonds. Many cowshed owners filled bonds on Wednesday.