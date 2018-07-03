Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments from Panchampura area

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s move to remove encroachments continued on the third consecutive day on Monday. UMC officials said the drive will continue the public interest. Despite huge protests, the UMC team removed illicit constructions constructed on drainages in Panchampura area of the city with the help of police administration. The team removed three houses completely.

Encroachments annexed to 50 residential houses were removed. Heavy police force was deployed in the area to avert any nuisance during the action. Additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel, executive engineer Rambabu Sharma, assistant commissioner Subodh Jain and other officials were also present during the drive and persuaded land owners to remove their encroachments willingly. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has also made an appeal to remove illicit encroachment willingly.