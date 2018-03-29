Ujjain: UMC passes budget amid uproar

Ujjain: Budget session of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was held on Wednesday. Even before the beginning of the session, Congress leaders and corporators created huge ruckus and demanded compensation for those affected by road widening.

Congress corporator Sapna Sankhla and independent corporator Shailendra Yadav reached UMC hall wearing black clothes. All the Congress corporators gheraoed the UMC hall and raised slogans demanding compensation. The corporators wore aprons and caps with slogans written on them.

After the proceedings of the House began, the opposition corporators once again started creating disorder. They questioned mayor Meena Jonwal about the reason for taking assistant engineer Piyush Bhargava on inspection even after his services were terminated by the House. When UMC chairman Sonu Gehlot said that UMC commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J will answer this question, the corporators became angry and gheraoed the chair.

Opposition leader Rajendra Vashishtha, Maya Trivedi, Shailendra Kushwah Binu and other corporators sat on the ground near the chair and raised slogans. Due to all this, Gehlot adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

After the proceedings of the House resumed, mayor presented the budget for the upcoming financial year. After brief discussions and incorporating certain proposals of few members of both sides, the chairman declared the budget resolution adopted by the House.