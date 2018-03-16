Ujjain: UMC marks houses in Lalbai Phoolbai area for road widening

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team has started marking houses in Lalbai Phoolbai to be demolished for road widening. Frontages up to 12 to 13 feet will be demolished. However, no order for the action has been issued by the UMC council, nor has the budget for road widening been passed.

On Thursday, under the third stage of road widening from KD gate to Ankpat Marg, deputy engineer Manoj Rajwani, Harish Sharma and architect Phoolchand Jain went to Lalbai Phoolbai area and began marking houses. They also spoke to the people likely to be affected and inspected copies of previous surveys. Marking was done according to these survey copies only. The notice for the same was served to these house owners about two months ago.

The 450 people of the area turned nervous with the arrival of UMC officials because they had not received any compensation so far. The UMC team wants the land without compensation but residents are against it. The silence of mayor Meena Jonwal, UMC speaker Sonu Gehlot and Energy minister Paras Jain on this matter, is also increasing the nervousness of the residents.

Congress leader Ravi Rai demanded full compensation and questioned that how could UMC officers take action without permission from higher authorities. He further said that the residents were furious and it could disturb the law and order in the area.