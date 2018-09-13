Ujjain: UMC focuses on Assembly poll arrangements

Ujjain Municipal Corporation is gearing up for flawless arrangements for the upcoming elections. In a time limit (TL) review meeting on Wednesday municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed the officials to complete all the necessary arrangements at all polling booths. The commissioner also took stock of the arrangements. She also instructed to arrange mobile facility rooms, lightings, potable water and ramps for differently abled persons and ensure proper cleanliness. She further told that complaints registered with CM helpline should be resolved immediately. Pending complaints must be resolved during Jansunwai, she added.

To make door to door garbage collection system better, mayor Meena Jonwal asked the officials to take the stock of cleanliness zone wise. The mayor was chairing a review meeting of ‘Swachh Pradesh Swasth Pradesh Abhiyan’. Jonwal also asked the officials concerned to ensure arrangements for collecting garbage in areas where garbage collection vehicles cannot reach.