Ujjain: UMC ‘eyewash’ to impress Central Swachhta team continues, it’s a ‘farce’ say residents

Ujjain: In a bid to reach the number one spot in the cleanliness survey, the UMC continued its frantic efforts to impress the Central Swachhta team, which residents termed as an ‘eye wash’. It currently occupies the twelfth position in the country.

Prior to the Swachhta Survey 2018 Central team’s inspection, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) covered several drains with green nets. The dirt in some places was covered by sand and flower pots placed in car tyres were kept on top of it to give it an “artistic” look. Residents ridiculed the UMC, which they said was just “doing a formality in the name of cleanliness.” Dustbins given to vendors at the vegetable market at Chhatri Chowk were so small that the waste hardly fit in. The irony of the entire farce was that the dustbins, vendors said, would be taken back after the inspection. These were handed over to them just two days ago, they added. Routine clean up operations which usually began at 7 am daily now began at 5 am due to the survey. By 6.30 am the whole city was cleaned. To add to the whole farce, cleaners also wore an ID card to work. Residents sarcastically said they doubted if the clean up would continue after the survey.

While UMC was engaged in covering up the dirty places, some members of the Central team went to inspect cleanliness in various areas on Friday. One team went to the old city and inspected Chhatri Chowk. Here, the team inspected cleanliness in public toilets and parks. The team took feedback from the vegetable and fruit vendors in the area about arrangements there. Dhaba Road, Malipura and other regions were also inspected, while another team went to the new city and inspected cleanliness arrangements at Tower Chowk, Shahid Park and Dussehra Maidan. Both the teams noted down feedback from businessmen and vendors in the area.