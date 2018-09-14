The 10-day Ganeshotsav began with a high enthusiastic note here on Thursday. Ganesha idols were installed amid fanfare at hundreds of public places across the city. Lokmanya Tilak Ganeshotsav Mahaayojan Samiti organised idol distribution programme on the first day of Ganesha festival. The programme was organised at Chamunda Mata Square in which hundreds of citizens along with several festival organising committees received eco friendly Ganesha idols free of cost.

Central Simhashtha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan applauded the work of Samiti and said they were spreading message of environment protection. Dr Awadhesh Puri Maharaj said our Sanatan Dharm also preaches that the idols should be made of sand and clay. MP Dr Chintamani Malviya and Energy Minister Paras Jain also expressed their views on the occasion. The first idol was given to Mayor Meena Jonwal. Programme convener Anil Jain Kaluheda presented the theme and objective of the event.

Balak Das Maharaj, Digvijay Das Maharaj, divisional organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi, BJP city president Vivek Joshi, Pradeep Pandey, Ramesh Sharma, Jagdish Agrawal, Sonu Gehlot, Babulal Jain, Mahesh Pariyani and others participated in the event. Mahakaleshwar Chintaman Ganesh Utsav Samiti began celebrations by installing idol at Samajik Nyay Parisar. Special 24,000 sqf palace like tent has been erected for the Avantika-Yuvraj. Pujan and aarti were performed during installation of the idol.

Child artists of Ninad Nritya Academy presented a performance on the occasion. Energy Minister Paras Jain, BJP city head Vivek Joshi and zila panchayat president Mahesh Parmar participated and performed evening aarti. Sundarkand will also be recited on Friday evening. Similarly, Ganesha idol was placed in Municipal Corporation Office. Mayor Meena Jonwal and Commissioner Pratibha Pal performed pujan and aarti of the lord. Corporator Santosh Vyas along with staff members of the corporation were present.

Likewise, Ujjain Development Authority celebrated Ganesh festival and placed idol in the office. Employees Union also organised a celebration programme in which chairman Jagdish Agrawal and CEO Abhishek Dubey participated and performed pujan and aarti of Ganesha. Superintendent engineer SS Gupta, executive engineer KC Patidar, AK Gaur, Ravindra Thakur, Mahendra Malviya and other staff members were present.

Following an annual tradition, Vaishya Mahasammelan presented 56 bhog to Chintaman Ganesh on the first day of Ganesh festival. MLA Mohan Yadav, divisional president Rajesh Agrawal, Ambalal Maheshwari, Parag Kabara and other members performed yagna and presented 56 bhog to lord Ganesh. Prasad were distributed among the citizens. Government Dussehra Maidan Girls Degree College students brought the idol with fanfare and spread the message of women empowerment.

They placed Ganesha idol in the college and decorated surroundings with posters depicting the message of unity and integrity. ABVP chief Jayshree Kumbhkar, Surbhi Sharma, Mehak Borker, Muskan Khatri,Shital Pandya and several other students participated in the celebrations event. City’s Sevadham Ashram began celebration of its 30th Ganesh festival with full enthusiasm. Ganesh idol made of clay and sand were placed and Sudheer Bhai performed rituals and aarti of the lord on the occasion. Physically-challenged Bholi Agrawal presented religious songs. Mahila ward manager Malti Desai, Rajeev Joshi and ashram members were present during the programme.