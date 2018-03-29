Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation wins waste disposal case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s cancellation of the contract to BVG India Limited, Pune, in 2015 for door-to-door collection and transportation of the municipal solid waste.

Quashing an April 2016 order of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, a 3-judge bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi held that it should not have interfered with the judgment of the expert consultation on the issues of technical qualifications of a bidder, including non-performance.

It is not open to the court to independently evaluate the technical bids and financial bids of the parties, the Court said in a judgment written by Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, stressing that “where a decision is taken purely on public interest, the court ordinarily should exercise judicial restraint.” Justice R Banumathi was the third judge on the Bench.