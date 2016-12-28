Ujjain Municipal Corporation forms stakeholders’ team for cleanliness drive

Ujjain: A multiple stakeholder’s team was formed by Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, which will give suggestions regarding cleanliness and also help the municipal corporation make citizens aware about cleanliness.

Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Diwakar Natu, Prakash Chittora, Shashiranjan Akela, Shailendra Vyas, Arun Shukla, Nishikant Page, Ulhas Vaidya, Vasu Keswani, Ramchard Korat, Rajeev Pahawa, Dr Katyayan Mishra, Hemant Dubey, Ravi Solanki, Satyendra Katiyar, Shivnarayan Sharma, Javed Qureshi, Lina Shriwas, Mustafa Bhai Peehthewala, Mithun Ratnakar, Varun Acharya, Babu Singh Anjana and Sanjeev Gangwal are members of the team.

The municipal corporation is also working on the maintenance of public toilets and for this purpose some employees were deployed to inspect the public toilets of the city which need repairs. The corporation deployed its employees in ODF wards too, who are strictly barring people from defecating in the open.