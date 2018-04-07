Ujjain: UDA removes encroachment
Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) marked houses and took action against encroachment on its property in Triveni Vihar and Kshipra Vihar. UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that UDA’s land had been encroached upon for long, but now these houses had been marked and a notice had been served to the owners. However, since the owners did not remove the encroachment, the UDA team led by assistant engineer Mahesh Gupta went on to remove the encroachment on Friday.
In Triveni Vihar, a hut was removed in sector A and the belongings of the hut were handed over to the owner. In Kshipra Vihar, bricks kept on the land near Sanskar Public school by a man named Hemant Sen was removed by Nanakheda police staff, after Sen opposed its removal.
A roofless house near a crematory in Kshipra Vihar was also brought down along with some kiosks on Kushabhau Thakkare Marg. PK Joshi, revenue officer Mulchand Junewal, deputy engineer Arun Singh, Praveen Dubey, RC Jatwa, Sharad Barwe, Mahesh Yadav and other officers were present.
