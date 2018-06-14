Ujjain: UDA mulls over lease deed for unsold shops
Ujjain: A meeting of the board of directors of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) was organised under the chairmanship of UDA head Jagdish Agrawal on Wednesday. During the meeting collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were also present.
UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that during the meeting the board members pondered over the unsold shops in various UDA shopping complexes across the city. According CEO, Mahananda Nagar shopping complex has 2 shops, Bharatpuri complex has 4 shops, Vednagar located Sethi shopping complex has 1 shop, Nanakheda shopping complex has 02 shops and Mahakal Vanijya Kendra complex has 2 shops, Kshirsagar complex has 1 shop and likewise Deen Dayal shopping complex has one shop, for which the UDA board of directors permitted to release lease deed again.
The board also gave permission to resell 2 shops of Kshipra Vihar shopping complex. The board allowed exhibition of UDA’s projects on the Google Map. In an important decision the UDA board of director allowed construction of a shopping complex near Circuit house at Dewas Road. UDA will also construct a facility centre in Rajeev Gandhi park.
It will release lease deed for plots located on Gulmohar Colony. The UDA board allowed transfer of propertyafter allocation. Trivedi also informed that the UDA is planning to charge just 25 percent of the total price of big plots and rest of the amount to be recovered within 60 months.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: Dog crushed to death by a speeding SUV, FIR registered against driver
- Mumbai: On MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday, party workers offer discount of Rs 9 per litre on petrol
- India suffering worst water crisis in history, says NITI Aayog report
- Jammu and Kashmir: Abducted army jawan’s bullet-ridden body found in Pulwama
- Art takes inspiration, makes a statement: Nimrat Kaur
EDITOR’S PICK
Lateral government entry: A welcome move
Trust vested interests to resist change, all change. It is natural for entrenched interests to safeguard their positions. That would…
Tokenism will not make Mumbai smart
McKinsey Global Institute has just come out with its paper on Smart Cities: Digital Solutions for a more liveable future…
A ‘guru’ not at peace with himself
Spiritual leaders are a repository of pain and angst. Devotees lay all their troubles, heartaches, guilt, anger and jealousies at…
Despite Donald Trump, doubts persist
The only positive the meeting of the two maverick leaders, Donald Trump of the US and Kim Jong-un of North…
Pranab Mukherjee stays true to his beliefs
Former president Pranab Mukherjee made his presence felt at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur last week on June seventh with…