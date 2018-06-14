Ujjain: UDA mulls over lease deed for unsold shops

Ujjain: A meeting of the board of directors of the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) was organised under the chairmanship of UDA head Jagdish Agrawal on Wednesday. During the meeting collector Manish Singh and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal were also present.

UDA CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that during the meeting the board members pondered over the unsold shops in various UDA shopping complexes across the city. According CEO, Mahananda Nagar shopping complex has 2 shops, Bharatpuri complex has 4 shops, Vednagar located Sethi shopping complex has 1 shop, Nanakheda shopping complex has 02 shops and Mahakal Vanijya Kendra complex has 2 shops, Kshirsagar complex has 1 shop and likewise Deen Dayal shopping complex has one shop, for which the UDA board of directors permitted to release lease deed again.

The board also gave permission to resell 2 shops of Kshipra Vihar shopping complex. The board allowed exhibition of UDA’s projects on the Google Map. In an important decision the UDA board of director allowed construction of a shopping complex near Circuit house at Dewas Road. UDA will also construct a facility centre in Rajeev Gandhi park.

It will release lease deed for plots located on Gulmohar Colony. The UDA board allowed transfer of propertyafter allocation. Trivedi also informed that the UDA is planning to charge just 25 percent of the total price of big plots and rest of the amount to be recovered within 60 months.