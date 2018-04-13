Ujjain: Two youths disappear mysteriously from civil hospital

Ujjain: Two youths admitted to the civil hospital disappeared mysteriously on Wednesday night at around 3 am. When their family members could not find them even after vigorous search efforts, they gave a memorandum addressed to the superintendent of police to the ASP and urged that the youths be located.

Panwasa resident Tej Singh informed that his son Mahendra Singh was attacked by four men, Kalyan Singh, Ravi Singh, Gabbar Singh and Pankaj Singh on April 10 at 11 am. Mahendra was admitted to the civil hospital in ward B on bed number 18, as he sustained injuries. On Wednesday night, Mahendra mysteriously disappeared along with his friend Baal Chand.

A missing person report was also filed in Kotwali police station but no clue of the youths was found. Tej Singh requested the ASP to find his son by going through CCTV footages of the hospital and also by interrogating the on duty staff on Wednesday night.