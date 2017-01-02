Ujjain: Two youths booked with fake currency of over Rs 1.50 lakh

Ujjain: Two youths were reportedly arrested from Malanvasa area with fake currency notes of over Rs 1.50 lakh.

According to information, Gwalior Police on being informed tracked down with the help of cyber cell of Ujjain police two persons from Malanvasa area at Indore Road while Ujjain police were ignorant in this matter.

Accused Lucky and Shubham were arrested by Mahakal Police while the two were trying to use the fake currencies at Chandukhedi petrol pump. The boys were arrested with fake notes of Rs 2,000. Both the boys were residents of Piplinaka area of old city. The police started interrogation in this regard with these boys.