Ujjain: Two-wheeler rally on eve of Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Ujjain: On the eve of Maharana Pratap Jayanti (June 16), two events were held on Friday under the aegis of Rajput community. Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha national executive member Hardayal Singh Thakur and city president Rajendra Singh Chouhan said that two-wheeler rally of Rajput society began with flag hoisting by national general secretary Anil Singh Chandel at Chamunda Mata Square on Friday evening.

The rally started from Chamunda Mata Square and after going around the city and Freeganj, ended at Samajik Nyaya Parisar. Rally was led by city youth wing president Anand Singh Khinchi, city president Ghanshyam Singh Panwar, zonal president Raja Thakur and Darshan Thakur. District president Uday Singh Chouhan and Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.

Shree Rajput Karani Sena Matrashakti celebrated the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Jayanti with deepyagaya. Chief guest state president Urmila Sengar gave a message of women empowerment by flaming the torch. “The lady who has given birth to Maharana Paratap was a Kshatriya lady. If ladies concentrate on values and culture than we could give birth to hero’s like Maharana Pratap,” she remarked. Sena’s vice-president Anju Singh, state secretary general Neha Rajput and others were present on the occasion.