Ujjain: Two minors raped, hunt on for culprits

Ujjain: Two separate rape cases occurred in the city on Monday. A 14-year-old girl was raped by a restaurant owner, Siddhusingh Dewda when the girl was alone at home in Annapurna Nagar. When the girl’s mother returned, she told her about it and a case was registered in Nanakheda police station.

Similarly, a 12-year-old girl, who was returning home after dropping her brother to school, was raped by an unknown man who offered to buy her food. The man then took the girl to Malanwasa, raped her behind the bushes and ran away. The girl managed to reach home and inform her parents about it. A FIR was then filed at Nanakheda police station. No arrests have been made so far. According to SI Salim Khan, police is on the lookout for both men.