Ujjain: Two-day training programme concludes at Ayurveda College

Ujjain: The two-day training programme (TTT) for teachers of Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy Medical College by the Indian Medical Central Council New Delhi concluded on Thursday, in presence of Soft Skill Trainer Hardik Purohit of Surat and Ila Mathi of Madurai. In the second session of the training, Purohit and Mathi about time management and how it helped in personality development, hard work and the importance of working maximum in the minimum possible time.

They asked teachers to teach time management to students, remove time consuming tasks and give priorities to emotions. They also asked to increase quality in work, work on class management in teaching, promote new technical creative group discussion and promote best presentation. Principal of host Government Dhanvantari Ayurveda College, Dr JP Chaurasia said this kind of knowledge-oriented programme should be organised repeatedly to make teachers aware of new methods of teaching. Dr Ved Prakash Vyas conducted the programme and Dr Yogesh Yane presented the vote of thanks.