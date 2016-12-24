Ujjain: Two-day annual festival of Savyasachi Vidyapeeth starts

Ujjain: The two-day annual function of Savyasachi Vidyapeeth commenced on Friday. Energy minister Paras Jain was chief guest and social worker Surendra Singh Arora was special guest.

Jain in his address to the students appreciated their efforts and asked them to work hard to reach their goal. In his speech he also gave the example of PM Modi as to how with his hard work he achieved the topmost position of the country. The minister then distributed the prizes of the sports event. Song and debate competitions followed.

The guests also inaugurated the Science and Art and Craft Exhibition. The guests were welcomed by directors of the school Pradeep Agrawal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Ashok Prajapat Prem Chhabra and principal Saikat Chanda. The principal also gave the introductory speech. Rashmi Dixit, Pradeep Nafde, Sachin Thakur, Ashutosh Rawal, Vivek Nighozkar, Abhishek Shukla and Sangeeta Bhadouriya were prominently present.