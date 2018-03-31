Ujjain: Two cases of kidnapping reported

Ujjain: Two cases of kidnapping were registered on Friday. A girl was forcefully abducted from within her house in Gondia village by three men at around 9 pm on Thursday. The girl Preeti Mali, 18, was with her sister in law Dhapubai Mali, when the kidnappers abducted the girl in a Tavera. Police caught hold of the Tavera and the driver, but did not get any clue of either the girl or the other two kidnappers.

According to Dhapubai, the kidnappers Sanjay Mali, Dulichandra Mali and Akhilesh Mali entered their house and abducted Preeti at knife point. Sanjay abducted the girl stating that he wanted to marry her and by the time Dhapubai raised an alarm, the kidnappers had fled with the girl.

According to sources, Neelganga police station authorities took action immediately after the complaint was filed and cordoned off the Tavera along with driver Akhilesh. Police are still on the lookout for the other kidnappers and Preeti.

In another case, a girl was kidnapped in front of her house in Maksi road, Udyogpuri. The girl, Sonu Thapa, was abducted after being lured. On the complaint filed by her sister, Chimanganj police station authorities registered a case of kidnapping against unknown men.