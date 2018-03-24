Ujjain: Tributes paid to Bhagatsingh, Sukhdev and Rajguru Tributes paid to Bhagatsingh, Sukhdev and Rajguru 

Ujjain: Several organisations paid tribute to martyrs Bhagatsingh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Friday on their day of martyrdom.Under the aegis of Geetashridhar Dharmik, Sanskritik and Samajik sansthan, a programme was organised to pay tribute to the martyrs at Shaheed Bhagatsingh Balodhyan Singpuri.

Senior lawyer Kishoresingh Bhadoriya was the chief guest of the programme. Former alderman Omprakash Kasera, Arvind Upadhyay, Prakash Parmar, Lakki Thakur and Suresh Rathore were special guests of the programme. BJP leader Sanjeev Khanna presided over the programme.

Secretary Rupesh Kabra also addressed the programme and administered an oath to volunteers for keeping the integrity of the nation intact. Piyush Kabra informed that Abhishek Nagar, Varun Pandya, Dilip Shrivas, Mahesh Gupta and many youths were present during the programme.

Similarly, Sir Sayyad Ahmed Welfare Society also paid tributes to the martyrs at Shaheed Park. Publicity secretary Shakir Sheikh informed that members of the organisation paid tribute by keeping silence for 2 minutes. Goldy Sahni, Hazi Fazal Bag, Iqbal Hussein, Samir Khan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Azam Khan were present.Likewise, Gram panchayat, Ramgarh also organised a programme to pay homage the martyrs.

Sarpanch Geetabai Parmar who was chief guest garlanded the portraits of the martyrs. Sarpanch representative Nanuram Parmar said Deepak Patel, Kapil Patel, Prakash Devda, Mangilal, Seetaram Harshita Parmar villagers were present during the programme.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and Madhya Pradesh Yuva Shivsena and Goraksha Nyas paid tributes to the martyrs at 11 am. A portrait of the trio was garlanded and lamps were lit. Spokesperson Manishsingh Chouhan, Hari Mali, Mangalsingh Dabi and many volunteers were present.