Ujjain Traffic Woes: Citizens attaining heights, city is not

Narrow roads, scarcity of parking lots and chaotic traffic have been giving a tough time to Ujjainites since long. While traffic is mostly found moving at snail’s pace on thin city roads, absence of parking lots leaves no choice but to park vehicles on roads further creating roadblocks. With ever increasing standard of living, residents want the administration to end the menace for good. MANASVINI VYAS catches up with citizens…

While the individual citizens of the city are achieving heights, the city witnesses least development. Roads in Ujjain are typically narrow for luxury cars and posh Sedans and so much so that even two cars side by side can block the roads. Development of the city at same pace, especially with respect to the roads and parking facilities is a must- JUHI GOPLANI, 21, YOGA INSTRUCTOR, SINDHI COLONY

With the increase in number of people residing over a congested area, the number of vehicles is also increasing day by day. The locality I live in is flooded with vehicles. Shop owners are also unable to provide adequate parking area for their customers due to busy roads and traffic. Nagar Nigam should take necessary steps by providing designated parking slots- DEVANSHI SARIYA, 18, ENGINEERING STUDENT, ANKPAT MARG

The entire city is devoid of parking facilities, be it Freeganj or the city area. Lack of any dedicated parking spot leads to road block. Gopal Mandir area is heavily congested. Driving four-wheelers is difficult in narrow roads of the city. Nagar Nigam should come up with solutions like underground parking, restriction on entry of hawkers and other measures to end the menace.- HITARTH SHARMA, 19, LAW STUDENT, ALAKHDAM NAGAR