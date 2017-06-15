Ujjain: Traders ignore state govt orders, sell onions at MSP

Ujjain: Ignoring Government orders to purchase onions on a support price of Rs 8 per Kg, traders had clandestinely procured around 1.2 lakh Kg of onions at Rs 2-3 per Kg. Exploiting the opportunity, traders sold the stock to the government at a support price, making deals with farmers borrowing land-title documents from them in exchange of commissions, and sold their stocks to the government at Rs 8, making profits of Rs 6 per Kg.

Although the mandi committee had distributed coupons till June 30, several farmers did not receive these coupons. The committee will release notifications for all these farmers on possible dates within a week. It also revised the schedule for procurement from Thursday. The coupon holders for Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been asked to come on Thursday. The farmers with coupons dated after June 17 will to wait for further notification.

3 new procurement centre to match arrival

To match the bumper arrival of onions, 3 new procurement centres have been opened in Ujjain district. Now, apart from Ujjain, Badnagar, Mahidpur, Khachraud and Tarana, the government will purchase opnions from Unhel, Ghattiya and Makdon, making the total procurements of 75, 000 quintals in a day. The marketing society stopped purchasing on Wednesday with 12, 000 quintals.

Grain merchants end strike

After Chief Minister took his back his decision on making 50 percent cash payment to farmers and registering FIRs against traders if produce is not bought at support price, traders unions ended the indefinite strike. Grain traders will start business from Friday, confirmed an official notification.