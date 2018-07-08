Ujjain to be home to first Central lab in State

Ujjain : The first Central Laboratory in the State will be opened in Charak hospital, adding to the Government’s efforts to improve health infrastructure in the State.The Health department, after inspection on Wednesday, cleared the way to open the laboratory in the hospital. At least 47 different tests can be done at a time in the highly advanced laboratory.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Raju Nidariya informed that with the help of the laboratory,high level disease diagnosis facility will be available free of cost for the citizens. Health department team comprising members from Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal and Indore visited the hospital. There were four pathologists from USA also, as part of the inspection team. The old laboratory of the hospital will be renovated as a highly advanced laboratory and one of its kind in the state, he added.Laboratories of Civil Hospital and Madhav Nagar Hospital will be shut down after opening of this laboratory. Highly advanced equipments will be placed here and monitoring of functioning of the laboratory will be done at a National level. It is expected that the central laboratory will be inaugurated by August 15, he added.