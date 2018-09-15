Ujjain: Timely police action prevents communal flare-up

Anti-social elements have been trying to create trouble in Khajoorwali Masjid since Ganesh Sthapana. On Thursday night, a few miscreants pelted stones on locals and vandalized vehicles. They broke window glasses in a bid to create religious frenzy. Six to eight people were injured in the incident. As soon as the news of trouble spread, collector Manish Singh and SP Sachin Atulkar rushed to the spot with police force and brought the situation under control.

Later, angry residents gheraoed the Kharakuan police station and demanded arrest of accused under the National Security Act. According to reports, a group of people were taking out a tableau on Muharram. They were adamant on passing through Ganesh mandap installed in the area.

This led to a dispute between two groups. Soon more than 300 people assembled in the area and started pelting stones on vehicles parked on roadside and nearby houses. The police force that arrived on the scene later chased away the stone-pelters. Talking to Free Press ASP Abhijeet Ranjan stated that a few trouble-makers have been identified and FIRs registered against them. He said that they were going through CCTV footage to identify miscreants.