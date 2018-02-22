Ujjain: Time for Vikram University to pull up its socks as ragging complaints surge by the day

Junior students appeal to UGC helpline to take action, two cases noted

Ujjain: Seemingly unaware about indiscipline among its own students, the Department of Pharmacy of Vikram University (VU) suddenly woke up on Wednesday, with four junior students lodging separate complaints of ragging against seniors to the anti-ragging helpline of UGC. It was for the first time that such complaints were made on two continuous days.

The first complaint was filed by a B Pharma first year boy and two girl students. According to complainants, third year students Savita Chauhan, Neha Deval and Shailendra Thakur passed lewd comments, hurled abuses and forced them to do unnecessary things. “Victims have been physically and mentally harassed by senior students. The culprits abused the victims regularly, passed lewd comments and forced them to do unnecessary things in college,” they mentioned in the complaint, which was filed on February 19.

The second complaint filed on February 20 by B Pharma first year student against a 4th year (7th semester) student, Prashant Chirondiya. The same allegations were posed. Complaints filed with the anti-ragging helpline of UGC conveyed the same to the head of School of Pharmacy with directions to probe into matters and report back. Madhav Nagar police station was also informed about ragging complaints by the UGC.

On being contacted by Free Press on Wednesday night, institute director Kamlesh Dashora confirmed that they had received two complaints from the anti-ragging helpline of UGC. “We have already processed both complaints in our inter-departmental anti-ragging committee. The complainants stated that though they were ragged within the ambit of VU’s campus, it was not held in the college premises. We would shortly forward our report to the proctoral board of the VU,” Dr Dashora said while declining to furnish any more details into the matter.