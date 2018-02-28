Ujjain: Three senior B Pharma students face suspension from classes for ragging juniors

Ujjain: Perturbed over indiscipline among students, Vikram University (VU)’s Institute of Pharmacy has suspended three ‘senior’ students including two girls from classes for a week in connection with a complaint of ragging made to the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline by three junior students.

Free Press in its issue dated February 22 had exclusively filed a report of two separate complaints made by junior students of the Institute of Pharmacy on two consecutive days. The first complaint was filed by a boy and two girl students pursuing B Pharma first year. According to the complainants, third year students Savita Chauhan, Neha Deval and Shailendra Thakur passed lewd comments, hurled abuses and forced them to do “unnecessary things.” “Victims have been physically and mentally harassed by senior students. Culprits used to abuse them regularly, passing lewd comments and forcing them to do unnecessary things in college,” mentioned the complaint, which was filed on February 19.

The second complaint was filed on February 20 by B Pharma first year student against 4th year (7th semester) student Prashant Chirondiya. Allegations were same as in the first complaint. Complaints were filed with the anti-ragging helpline of UGC which conveyed the same to the head of Institute of Pharmacy, with directions to probe into matters and report back. Madhav Nagar police was also informed about ragging complaints by UGC.

On being contacted by this correspondent on Tuesday, Institute director Kamlesh Dashora confirmed that students Savita Chauhan, Neha Deval and Shailendra Thakur have been suspended from the classes for a week with effect from February 26. He said, no action had been taken against the second complaint. According to him, the inter-departmental anti-ragging committee had counseled both the victims and accused students and as such the accused students tendered apology, following which the cases have been closed. He also informed that a decision to suspend three students from classes for a week was taken after getting approval of the proctorial board of the VU as well as vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, the anti-ragging helpline of UGC has expressed satisfaction over the report filed by the Institute of Pharmacy on February 24 and closed the matter.