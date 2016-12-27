Ujjain: Three girls make city proud, win medals in international dance competition

Ujjain: Three girls made the city proud by winning gold and silver medals in the 6th Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts Contest of Dance-Drama and Music in Sri Lanka.

The competition was organised by Akhil Bhartiya Sanskritik Sangh Global Council of Art and Culture, from December 19 to 24. At least 608 participants from different countries presented their talents in the competition. Avani Shukla, Ananya Goud and Deeksha Sonwalkar participated in the international dance competition at Colombo. In the competition Avani and Ananya presented a duet kathak dance and won gold medal while in the solo performance of kathak Deeksha Sonwalkar won the silver medal. The girls attributed their success to their parents and dance trainer Padmaja Raghuvanshi.