Ujjain: Three city students get top ranks in CS foundation exams

Ujjain: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared results of the CS foundation exams, in which three students of Achievers Academy scored All India ranks. Kaushiki Sikarwar was ranked 5th scoring 362 marks out of 400, Ameesha Kothari was ranked 19th scoring 334 out of 400 and Harsha Khatri ranked 23 scoring 326 out of 400.

Other students of the academy, including Sonal Jain, Tanisha Khandelwal, Shruti Porwal, Vishwaraj Singh Dodiya, Poorva Patodi, Riddhi Harbhajanka, Harshita Patwa, Ashi Neema, Anmol Jain and Diksha Jain also qualified in the examination conducted on December 2017. The qualified students will now appear in the CS Executive examination.