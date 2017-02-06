Ujjain: Thieves target locked house

Ujjain: A house located in Basant Vihar Colony was targeted by thieves on Saturday night. Police said house owner Ashok Kumar had gone out of the city for the last 15 days. Taking advantage of his absence, some miscreants entered his house and decamped with valuables. Manoj son of Shri Ram Bhatt who is brother of Ashok Kumar lodged a complaint in this regard to Nanakheda police station. The police said the house owner was informed about the theft and started investigation.