Ujjain: Thefts on trains continue unabated

Ujjain: On board passengers are continuously victimised by thieves and security bodies of the railway administration GRP and RPF seem to be ineffective to check these incidents of theft.

According to information, Neha (33), wife of Vipul Davariya of Palasia, Indore lost her jewellery during her journey in BilaspurBikaner Express train.

The miscreants stole her ornaments worth lakhs of rupees near Ujjain station. According to Neha, bangles, tops, necklace set of rubies, rings and diamond bangles worth lakhs of rupees were stolen. When she reported the matter to GRP, the police asked her to bring the original bills for registering the FIR.

In another incident of theft on Indore-Pune Express, one more woman passenger was victimised when her laptop, ATM card, cash and other valuables were stolen by miscreants.

According to victim Saifee, daughter of Asif of Khajrana, in Indore, her goods worth Rs 40,000 were stolen during the journey. GRP registered an FIR in this regard and started investigations.