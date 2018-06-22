Ujjain: Temple land occupied by mafias demarcated

Ujjain: A 17.81 hectare land of Tilbhandeshwar Mahadev temple situated in Bagoda, Tarana was has been allegedly occupied by some land mafias. The temple priest and Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada Mahant Prakashanand Bharti gave an application for demarcation of this land to the court as well as the collector’s office.

Tarana tehsildar Sanjay Waghmare organised the land demarcation process with a heavy police force and after demarcationof the land, he handed over papers to the priest Parakashanand Bharti. The team also found swords and other weapons from the land premises. Neelganga Juna Akhada Mahant,Gupt Giri Maharaj was also present during the demarcation.

Mahant Prakashanand informed that in survey numbers 143, 144, 148, 145, 150, 151 to 331 a total of 17.81 hectares land was under the Mahadev Mandir occupation and collector was official administrator of this land. This land was occupied by Jagannath, Kashiram, Rajaram and others.