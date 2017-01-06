Ujjain: Team for cleanliness survey visits city

Ujjain: The members of the team for cleanliness survey reached the city on Thursday. The team visited many places of the city, including dirty slum areas and clicked snaps for sending them to the superiors.

The team was here to take stock of the state of cleanliness in the city. Along with additional commissioner Vishal Singh, the team first reached Vikram Nagar area, met and talked to the locals here to know the status of cleanliness and public toilets etc. They took snaps of filthy places of the areas. The team also reached Vidya Nagar at Indore Road and took the snaps of gardens and roads too.

The team visited the dense areas of old city also. The members visited Jaisingpura and Dhaba Road, Sarafa, Gopal Mandir areas. The members also interacted with kiosk owners, vendors and businessmen and took snaps. The survey will last till tomorrow. In this regard, the municipal corporation is very cautious, and they deployed all their officers in various areas to monitor the sanitation workers strictly. Mayor Meena Jonwal also took this survey very seriously and motivated the people to avoid open defecation.