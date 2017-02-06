Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch to hold dharna on February 8

Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch will hold a dharna under mission ‘Pavitra Ujjain’ at Ujjain Municipal Corporation in front of Municipal Commissioner on February 8 at 11.30 am for removing shops of non-vegetarian eatables from areas near Kshipra and Mahakaleshwar Temple. The Manch will also hand over a memorandum to remove liquor shops from densely populated areas of the city.