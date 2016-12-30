Ujjain: Swachh Bharat, Meeting of multiple stakeholders held

Ujjain: A first meeting of committee of multiple stakeholders was held on Thursday, in which the nominated members presented their suggestions.

The meeting was presided over by mayor Meena Jonwal. Chairman of Simhastha Development Authority Diwakar Natu and commissioner Ashish Singh were prominently present in the meeting. Many more suggestions will be provided by the committee like use of youth organisations, use of social media, removal of stray cattle, stray pigs and dogs etc.

Diwakar Natu, mayor Jonwal and Ashish Singh thanked the members for their suggestions. Additional commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan welcomed all the guests. On this occasion Vasu Keswani, Ramchandra Korat, Nishikant Page, Katyayan Mishra, Mustfa Pithewala, Balusinh Anjana and employees of the corporation were present.

Suggestions at a glance: